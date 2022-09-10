OPINION: We should celebrate a job well done when children flee the nest

Opinion

Rachel suggests children leaving home for university should be all round cause for celebration - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty nest syndrome. When did this become a thing?

When did parents turn into blubbering wrecks when grown-up children take the inevitable decision to move out of the family home?

It is a recent phenomenon spoken about using terms like loss, sadness, or fear about what is a rite of passage of grown-up children.

Not too long ago, childhood bedrooms would be redecorated before the leaving child could change their mind and turned into a craft room or dad’s den.

What has changed to make people who have spent 18-plus years caring, nurturing, and devoting their lives to their children stop relishing the thought of getting their house, time, freedom and lives back and wanting to make time stand still?

After the banal mundanity of rustling up daily family meals for years, children leaving home should open up an exciting new routine-free chapter in life.

No one should be feeling grief. Nostalgic and sentimental, perhaps.

But a young person leaving home should deliver the satisfaction of a job well done supporting the creating of a young adult capable of looking after themselves, stepping into running their own lives with confidence and the necessary skills to build a future for themselves.

Instead, today’s parents go into meltdown at the thought of independence for their children and can’t bear to face life without looking after them.

Far more productive than wasting time naval gazing, lamenting a loss of childhood, it should be time to strategise for what comes next and shape up about how you’re going to parent young adults.

This demands a whole different approach and getting used to, involving a lot of thought, diplomacy, tongue-biting and butting out. None of the above comes easily to parents used to running the show their way.

But parenting an economically independent young person making their own decisions living life their way is a whole different ball game to being their mum and dad as a child and adolescent.

Misjudge it and get it wrong, and the outcome can be disastrous. That’s when the grief comes and interfering parents who refuse to accept a change in family dynamics are well and truly out in the cold.

My friends’ WhatsApp groups have been groaning this week with the story of thirtysomething Simon Randles whose mother, Pauline, took his decision to move in with his girlfriend so badly she attacked him in the street, sent him a barrage of nasty messages and even threatened an overdose if he failed to do what she wanted.

She simply couldn’t bear not to not be the centre of his world anyone. The 57-year-old accused his partner Lauren Stocker of "taking him away from her".

Randles, said her lawyer, had "felt very isolated" and had "difficulty" coming to terms with her son leaving.

Randles, like too many parents, simply couldn’t deal with no longer being number one in their grown-up children’s lives.

The crux of the empty nest syndrome is that the feelings are all about the parent, and where she or he figures in their child’s rapidly widening life.

Randles’ astonishing effort to control the status quo with her at the centre of her son’s world ended up in court, fined £120, ordered to complete a 12-month community service order, and was banned from contacting her son, ironically a police officer, for 18 months.

Ok, this is an extreme case, but parents continuing to treat their 20, 25 and 30-year-olds – and polder - like they did when they were five, 10 and 15 is more common than feels comfortable.

This month will see 18-year-olds going off to university, a place where they should be opening their minds, making their own decisions, taking their own risks, and living independently.

I know it was a different time, but before mobile phones, students would queue at pay phones to call their parents once a week if they were lucky.

Today parents can track their phones to know exactly what they are at all times.

Parents will be packing for them, choosing what they need and driving them to their new lives.

I was told this week about a 23-year-old graduate-now investment banker, earning a handsome wage with £40,000 bonuses but his mother still cleans his flat, fills his food cupboards and continues to play the same role she always has – as his primary carer.

She – and he - doesn’t want it any other way. Yet.

As a mother of two adult sons, I’ve watched mothers insist on telling their twentysomethings what to do, interfering in their lives, passing judgement on their chosen partners, lifestyle, and choices.

This only ends one way – badly.

Parental rights never extend to running our adult children’s life or passing comment, unless invited, and then only respond only with diplomacy and thought.

It’s tempting to mollycoddle home-leavers but treating a young person’s first day at university like their first day at school is never acceptable.

And any parent that feels the need to hang around a campus for days to ‘settle in’ their child needs a long hard look at themselves.

It’s time for them to live their lives.

Take yours back, happy in the satisfaction you have accomplished the main challenges of parenting and supported them to new chapters for both of you – and a chapter where, sad as you might feel, you don’t, and will never again, come first.