Search

Advanced search

Call for people to celebrate VE day with ‘stay at home’ street party

PUBLISHED: 09:25 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 April 2020

Pupils from Downham Prep School have a street party to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pupils from Downham Prep School have a street party to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

With thousands of events up and down the country being cancelled, people in Norfolk are looking for a different way to celebrate the end of the Second World War.

Pupils from Downham Prep School have a street party to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Matthew Usher.Pupils from Downham Prep School have a street party to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Royal British Legion has called for people to host ‘Stay at Home’ street parties in their own front gardens to mark 75 years since guns fell silent.

You may also want to watch:

The ‘Stay at Home Street Party’, on Friday, May 8, is encouraging people to decorate their houses in red, white and blue and have a picnic in their front garden to celebrate.

The Royal British Legion is also calling for people to commemorate the anniversary by joining in with a UK-wide rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm on the day.

A call has been made for people to host ‘Stay at Home’ street parties in their own front gardens to mark 75 years since the guns fell silent. Picture: Royal British LegionA call has been made for people to host ‘Stay at Home’ street parties in their own front gardens to mark 75 years since the guns fell silent. Picture: Royal British Legion

A spokesperson from the Royal British Legion said: “We need you and as many people as possible to take part in this national moment of thanksgiving and celebration, in honour of our Second World War generation.”

BBC One will be featuring the sing along as part of their VE Day broadcast.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

MP stresses ‘moral duty’ to vulnerable over fears around asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman
Drive 24