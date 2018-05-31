Call for people to celebrate VE day with ‘stay at home’ street party
PUBLISHED: 09:25 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 April 2020
With thousands of events up and down the country being cancelled, people in Norfolk are looking for a different way to celebrate the end of the Second World War.
The Royal British Legion has called for people to host ‘Stay at Home’ street parties in their own front gardens to mark 75 years since guns fell silent.
The ‘Stay at Home Street Party’, on Friday, May 8, is encouraging people to decorate their houses in red, white and blue and have a picnic in their front garden to celebrate.
The Royal British Legion is also calling for people to commemorate the anniversary by joining in with a UK-wide rendition of Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm on the day.
A spokesperson from the Royal British Legion said: “We need you and as many people as possible to take part in this national moment of thanksgiving and celebration, in honour of our Second World War generation.”
BBC One will be featuring the sing along as part of their VE Day broadcast.
