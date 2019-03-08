Search

'Every time I see him my heart breaks' - dog desperate for home after 10 months at rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 10:22 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 05 September 2019

Cecil needs a home. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA

The RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal to find a home for a rescue dog who has been with them for more than 10 months.

Cecil is a two-year-old Lurcher who was found roaming the streets as a stray.

He was taken into the care of the West Norfolk RSPCA but while other dogs have come and gone Cecil is still waiting to be chosen after being overlooked each time.

Penny Jackson-Smith, centre manager, said: "Every time I see Cecil my heart breaks a little more.

"He is such a wonderful loving dog, but he just isn't suited to life in a kennels and it's really starting to stress him out.

"However, once out of his kennel, Cecil is the funniest, sweetest boy you could meet, he races around our compound like a rocket, he is so super fast."

The RSPCA are hoping to find a forever home for Cecil but said that if they can't find someone to take him on permanently, a foster home would suit him better than the kennels he is in at the moment.

Ms Jackson-Smith added: "We know that the right home is out there for our lovely Cecil.

"He just needs someone who can spend a lot of time with him and can teach him what it is like to be loved."

Cecil will need two walks a day and would be best suited to confident and experienced dog owners in a home with adults only.

A foster home should be pet-free, preferably in a rural location, with experienced people who know how to deal with behaviour issues.

If you think you can help Cecil then please contact the centre on 01553 618889 or email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com

