Man died after taking 'large amounts' of pain killers for toothache

King's Lynn coroners court, at Ikon Bishop's House on the Tuesday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A 44-year-old man was found dead after taking large quantities of painkillers for toothache.

Ceaulin Ashby's father Colin found him face down on his bed at their home in North Street, Castle Acre, on December 4, an inquest heard on Friday.

In a statement read out in King's Lynn coroners court, Mr Ashby Snr said he had called out to his son when he returned home from work the previous day and received no reply.

He said he went up into his bedroom the following morning and found him unresponsive.

A paramedic who attended the scene pronounced Mr Ashby Jnr dead at 7.33am.

Mr Ashby Snr said he was aware his son had been buying painkillers from shops in Dereham because of tooth pains.

His son's GP said he had suffered from schizophrenia and depression but there was no indication of suicidal intent.

A post mortem examination revealed he died from respiratory depression caused by opiate toxicity.

A toxicologist's report said he had taken a number of prescribed drugs and opiates. He had also used cannabis prior to his death but there was no trace of alcohol.

Summing up, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Ashby had been taking "large amounts" of painkillers because he had problems with his teeth. She said she had concluded his death was drug-related and sent her condolences to his family and friends.