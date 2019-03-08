Search

Worth the wait! Musicians finally release CD 27 years after recording it

PUBLISHED: 12:06 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 07 August 2019

The Roaring Whirl was a centerpiece of the Nottingham Now Festival in 1992 and the studio recording, which was made at the same, is now being made available. Pictured is Sarah Rodgers (composer), Geraldine Allen (clarinet), Timothy Walker (guitar), Baluji Shrivastav (sitar, tabla, pakhavaj). Picture: Roy Cuckow.

Archant

It was a musical collaboration which remained untouched for 27 years after its featured artist was involved in a life-changing accident.

The Roaring Whirl was a centerpiece of the Nottingham Now Festival in 1992 and the studio recording, which was made at the same, is now being made available. Pictured is Sarah Rodgers (composer) now. Picture: Divine Art Recordings GroupThe Roaring Whirl was a centerpiece of the Nottingham Now Festival in 1992 and the studio recording, which was made at the same, is now being made available. Pictured is Sarah Rodgers (composer) now. Picture: Divine Art Recordings Group

But now, for the first time in nearly three decades, music narrative The Roaring Whirl is being released.

Norfolk based musicians, Geraldine Allen and Sarah Rodgers, originally recorded the piece.

The pair, who escaped London for Nelson's countryside almost 11 years ago, live in Holme Hale, near Swaffham, and have become ingrained in the county's music scene ever since.

Last year, Ms Rodgers was commissioned as part of the nationwide Paston 600 project to compose a new piece for the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. This was performed with the choirs at St Nicholas Church in North Walsham.

Now another part of their history is about to emerge with the release of the recording they made in 1992.

Ms Allen said: "In 1993, my professional playing was stopped abruptly when I had a road accident which damaged my spine and interrupted my career as a solo clarinettist.

"Just prior to the car accident, I had been offered funding to source a new commission for a cross cultural musical work for the Nottingham Now Festival - The Roaring Whirl by Sarah Rodgers. As part of that commission the work was also recorded but following my accident the commercial release was put on hold until recently."

The recording was made by The Classical Recording Company but it did not progress to commercial release at the time due to Ms Allen's severe career-changing neck injury.

Described as a "fascinating cross cultural work set in the North Indian Punjab of Rudyard Kipling's novel Kim", the music narrative is being made available to wider audiences through the release on Divine Art's contemporary music label, Métier.

Since the recording was made, actor Bhasker Patel, who narrated the extracts from Kipling's novel, has become a household name as Rishi Sharma on ITV's Emmerdale.

The project is a partnership between the Divine Art Recordings Group and Impulse Music Consultants and the CD will be released on September 18.

To pre-order the CD click here .

