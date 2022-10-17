CCTV image released in hunt for missing 74-year-old man

Police have released an image of Nigel Gravenall who is missing from his North Cove home. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A CCTV image of the last sighting of a missing 74-year-old man has been released.

Police are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of Nigel Gravenall from North Cove near Beccles.

He left his home in the village on Friday, October 14, at about 10am.

A CCTV image shows Mr Gravenall in the Springfield Road area of Gorleston at about 5.15pm on Friday, October 14.

Mr Gravenall is described as a white male with a slim build, 5ft 10 inches tall, with grey thinning short hair and a scar behind his right ear.

He was wearing an orange thin long sleeve puffa coat, dark khaki chino jeans, boots, and a blue checked baseball cap.

Officers are extremely concerned for Nigel’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.