CCTV plea for residents after spate of thefts from vehicles

Police are appealing for information following a spate of thefts from vehicles in Great Yarmouth and Caister. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Motorists have been urged to be vigilant after a spate of thefts from vehicles recently.

Officers at Great Yarmouth Police have now urged residents in the north of the town, and in Caister, to check personal CCTV from May 7 between 10.30pm and 1am on May 8 for signs of suspicious activity.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson said: “Motorists in Great Yarmouth, in particular the Caister area, are being asked to be vigilant following a number of thefts from vehicles.

“Please remember to lock and secure your vehicle and don’t be afraid to report anything suspicious to Norfolk Police.

“We are looking for signs of suspicious activity to assist the ongoing investigation into vehicle crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.