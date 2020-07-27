Do you know this man? CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 worth of fence panels stolen
PUBLISHED: 11:28 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 27 July 2020
Police are appealing for help to find a man after more than £1,000 worth of fence panels were stolen.
The theft took place between Tuesday, June 16 and Monday, June 22 from a premises in Clenchwarton Road in King’s Lynn.
Following the incident officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Ryan Turner at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/41019/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
