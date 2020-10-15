Man in 70s seriously injured in crash with bollard

Emergency services were called to a collision in Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant Archant

A man in his 70s suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Aylsham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Cawston Road just before 10am on Thursday, October 14.

Police said the red Ford Kuga the man was driving left the road and collided with a bollard before coming to rest against a tree.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.

“They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area during the times stated and has dashcam footage.”

MORE: Man hospitalised after ‘serious’ collision with tree

The air ambulance, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and road ambulances were also called to the scene, and the road was closed for a short time following the crash.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at Acle Police Station on 101 or email Jonathan.Turner-Evans@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 89 of October 14.