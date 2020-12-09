News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Artist duo paint giant rainbow on the side of their house

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:21 AM December 9, 2020   
Artists Phil Daniels and Sam Stark with a rainbow painted on their house

Sam Stark and her father, Phil Daniels, painted a rainbow on the side of their house in Cawston for key workers during lockdown - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It became the symbol of the year during the height of the pandemic.

Which is exactly the reason why two artists from north Norfolk painted a giant rainbow on the side of their house.  

A rainbow painted on the side of a house

Cawston's rainbow painted on the side of the artists' house - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sam Stark, 27, and her father, Phil Daniels, 59, of High Street, Cawston, created the artwork on Church Lane to spread a bit of joy and pay respect to key workers during lockdown.  

Miss Stark, who came up with the idea, said: “We completed the rainbow over a couple of days during the summer. We just loaded the brushes with paint and kind of threw it at the wall for a natural look.” 

A rainbow with the words 'NHS' painted on the side of a house

Cawston's rainbow with the words 'NHS' painted on the side of the artists' house - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Since then, the pair have been tempted to add to it, and are considering making additions during the festive period.  

Mr Daniels said they were pleased that they had “created something to make people think and smile”.  

Artwork of a child drawing on the side of a house

Part of Cawston's rainbow painting - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The rainbow has long been a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and social movements, and this year it took on a new meaning too, highlighting the efforts of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

A mouse painted onto a wall

Part of Cawston's rainbow painting - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sam Stark and her father, Phil Daniels, standing next to a rainbow painted outside their home

Sam Stark and her father, Phil Daniels, painted a rainbow on the side of their house in Cawston for key workers during lockdown - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP


Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer
  2. 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
  3. 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  1. 4 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
  2. 5 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney to start Wednesday
  3. 6 Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000
  4. 7 Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed
  5. 8 'Dangerous hazard' dumped by fly-tippers blocks village road
  6. 9 Meteor shower to peak next week with 120 meteors per hour
  7. 10 Hunt for missing teenager continues
Coronavirus
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus