Artist duo paint giant rainbow on the side of their house

Published: 8:21 AM December 9, 2020

Sam Stark and her father, Phil Daniels, painted a rainbow on the side of their house in Cawston for key workers during lockdown - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It became the symbol of the year during the height of the pandemic.

Which is exactly the reason why two artists from north Norfolk painted a giant rainbow on the side of their house.

Cawston's rainbow painted on the side of the artists' house - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sam Stark, 27, and her father, Phil Daniels, 59, of High Street, Cawston, created the artwork on Church Lane to spread a bit of joy and pay respect to key workers during lockdown.

Miss Stark, who came up with the idea, said: “We completed the rainbow over a couple of days during the summer. We just loaded the brushes with paint and kind of threw it at the wall for a natural look.”

Cawston's rainbow with the words 'NHS' painted on the side of the artists' house - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Since then, the pair have been tempted to add to it, and are considering making additions during the festive period.

Mr Daniels said they were pleased that they had “created something to make people think and smile”.

Part of Cawston's rainbow painting - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The rainbow has long been a symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and social movements, and this year it took on a new meaning too, highlighting the efforts of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of Cawston's rainbow painting - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Sam Stark and her father, Phil Daniels, painted a rainbow on the side of their house in Cawston for key workers during lockdown - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP



