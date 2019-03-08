Care home invites community to art-themed open day

Cavell Court care home, in Cringleford, is inviting the local community to get creative for Care Home Open Day. Photo: Simon Jacobs FREE PRESS, EDITORIAL AND PR USAGE ONLY. ©under licence to simonjacobs.com +44 (0)7515 359 014

A care home in Cringleford is inviting the community to an art-themed open day..

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cavell Court care home, in Cringleford, is inviting the local community to get creative for Care Home Open Day. Photo: Simon Jacobs Cavell Court care home, in Cringleford, is inviting the local community to get creative for Care Home Open Day. Photo: Simon Jacobs

Cavell Court Care Home, in Dragonfly Lane, is opening its doors to the local community to celebrate their annual open day on Friday, June 28, from 10am to 5.30pm.

Care UK, the group behind Cavell Court, run open days in their homes every year to try and create links between care homes, their residents, and their communities.

You may also want to watch:

This year's theme is celebrating the role of arts in care. Care UK has chosen this theme to reflect how they aim to support all residents in their self-expression through art, drama, music and poetry.

They have said that this event is "a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase all the brilliant activities we get up to on a daily basis."

One of the main events of the open day will be 40s-themed entertainment from music group Time Scape, as well as art workshops by art group Creative Emojo.

Additional refreshments and a barbeque will also be available for visitors for the celebration of the open day.