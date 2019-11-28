Charity volunteer found dead in her home, inquest hears

The cause of death of a charity volunteer who died at home remains unknown.

The inquest of Kathryn Smith, 34, was opened on Thursday, November 28, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Miss Smith, of Springbank, Norwich, died on August 21.

She recorded the medical cause of death as unascertained.

But Ms Blake added that Miss Smith, who was identified by her mother Jenny Smith, had suffered with a urinary tract infection, an accumulation of fat in the liver and inflammation of the lungs.

The inquest was adjourned to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on March 24.