Catton Park fun run in aid of domestic abuse charity

14 January, 2019 - 16:01
People running at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People running at Catton Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People are being invited to take part in a fun run in Norwich to raise money for a domestic abuse charity.

The ‘Lee’d The Way’ challenge takes place at Catton Park later this month in support of the Norfolk-based charity Leeway.

The event is open to individuals of all abilities and challenges them to run, jog or walk at least one lap of the park.

Participants have the choice to enter a team and run the race as a relay, or enter on their own.

Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place runners and medals will be awarded to all participants.

Refreshments will also be available on the day as well as activities and arts and crafts for children.

The fun run takes place on Sunday, January 20 at 12 midday. Registration is from 10.45am.

Visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leed-the-way-tickets-52212887151or email fundraising@leeway.orgnwa.uk

