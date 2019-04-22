Partnership's new courses aiming to improve job prospects in Norwich community

Official opening of The Box, a community information centre part of Catton Grove Big Local. The partnership is organising employability and maths courses in partnership with Future Projects to help boost job prospects for Catton Grove residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A charity partnership in Norwich is helping people boost their employment prospects – and maths knowledge.

Catton Grove Big Local is launching a series of free maths and employability courses designed to give local residents a surer footing on the job ladder.

The accredited courses will be delivered from The Box in Woodcock Road, a former police station which the partnership converted and refurbished for community use.

Delivered together with Norwich-based charity Future Projects, which provides education, training and support for children and adults living in Norfolk's poorest communities, the weekly sessions are intended to boost skills and resilience as well as adding an extra element to attendees' CVs.

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects, said: “We are delighted to support the Catton Grove Big Local Partnership to deliver local solutions to local issues.

“By providing flexible training at a pace and level that suits everyone, we are confident we can support residents to achieve meaningful change in their lives.”

The maths course will tale place every Wednesday at 10am for six weeks, starting on April 24, while the employability course will run every Friday at 2pm for four weeks from April 26.

Catton Grove residents can register their interest by contacting Peter Moore on 01603 327155, emailing p.moore@futureprojects.org.uk or dropping in to The Box, Woodcock Road, NR3 3TN on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Catton Grove was one of 150 areas around the UK chosen by the Local Trust to receive a £1m grant over a 10-year period to help residents make a positive and lasting difference to their community.

Since the funding was awarded in 2012 Catton Grove Big Local has invested in developing community facilities and providing employment support, advice, training and youth services, as well as handing out grants to other local charities and community groups through its community chest scheme.

The partnership also offers more pastoral support such as health and wellbeing activities, which are provided in conjunction with Catton Grove Community Centre in Jewson Road, and a money advice service.