Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Partnership's new courses aiming to improve job prospects in Norwich community

22 April, 2019 - 12:00
Official opening of The Box, a community information centre part of Catton Grove Big Local. The partnership is organising employability and maths courses in partnership with Future Projects to help boost job prospects for Catton Grove residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Official opening of The Box, a community information centre part of Catton Grove Big Local. The partnership is organising employability and maths courses in partnership with Future Projects to help boost job prospects for Catton Grove residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A charity partnership in Norwich is helping people boost their employment prospects – and maths knowledge.

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects. Picture: Julia HollandDaniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects. Picture: Julia Holland

Catton Grove Big Local is launching a series of free maths and employability courses designed to give local residents a surer footing on the job ladder.

The accredited courses will be delivered from The Box in Woodcock Road, a former police station which the partnership converted and refurbished for community use.

Delivered together with Norwich-based charity Future Projects, which provides education, training and support for children and adults living in Norfolk's poorest communities, the weekly sessions are intended to boost skills and resilience as well as adding an extra element to attendees' CVs.

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects, said: “We are delighted to support the Catton Grove Big Local Partnership to deliver local solutions to local issues.

“By providing flexible training at a pace and level that suits everyone, we are confident we can support residents to achieve meaningful change in their lives.”

The maths course will tale place every Wednesday at 10am for six weeks, starting on April 24, while the employability course will run every Friday at 2pm for four weeks from April 26.

Catton Grove residents can register their interest by contacting Peter Moore on 01603 327155, emailing p.moore@futureprojects.org.uk or dropping in to The Box, Woodcock Road, NR3 3TN on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Catton Grove was one of 150 areas around the UK chosen by the Local Trust to receive a £1m grant over a 10-year period to help residents make a positive and lasting difference to their community.

Since the funding was awarded in 2012 Catton Grove Big Local has invested in developing community facilities and providing employment support, advice, training and youth services, as well as handing out grants to other local charities and community groups through its community chest scheme.

The partnership also offers more pastoral support such as health and wellbeing activities, which are provided in conjunction with Catton Grove Community Centre in Jewson Road, and a money advice service.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Vamos Emi. City ace back for the final push

Emi Buendia has been a big miss for Norwich City through suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists