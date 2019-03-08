Longstaying cat at Norfolk adoption centre given happy ending

P-K was finally adopted and given a chance of a better life in a new home. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre Archant

The longest staying cat at a Norfolk adoption centre has finally been given the chance he deserved.

P-K has been at the centre for 175 days. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre P-K has been at the centre for 175 days. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

After 175 days in care, this cat found his purr-fect match and has been given a better life in a new home.

PussKitt, referred to as P-K, has been at the Downham Market Cats Protection adoption centre since February, making him the longest residing cat at the centre this year.

The 10-year-old black male has a history of health problems which meant he was overlooked for adoption.

P-K suffers from arthritis in his hips and had urinary tract infections.

His previous owner gave him up after he was unable to care for him.

The centre were overjoyed by the adoption on Wednesday, August 21, with staff sending P-K off with a tearful but happy goodbye.

Lindsay Tempest, Adoption Centre Manager, said: "He had a tough road to plough, but we were confident P-K could charm the right new family."