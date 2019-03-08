Video

'He's been through so much' - Adoption centre desperate to rehome uprooted cat

Cats Protection Downham is hoping to find a home for PK. Photo: Cats Protection Cats Protection

An animal adoption centre in Norfolk is hoping to find the purrfect home for a black cat who hasn't had a lot of luck.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cats Protection Downham is hoping to find a home for PK. Photo: Cats Protection Cats Protection Downham is hoping to find a home for PK. Photo: Cats Protection

PussKitt, also known as PK, was brought to Cats Protection Downham Market when his owner went into care and was unable to look after him anymore.

Now the 10-year-old feline is looking for a loving home, but the charity worries he won't be given a chance by prospective owners as he is suffering with some medical issues as a result of the upheaval he's been through.

PK has some arthritis, which he receives daily pain relief for, and also has some stress related urinary problems which requires a special diet and a supplement to help protect the bladder lining.

Staff looking after PK have calculated the price of his diet and medication as £3 a day in the worst case scenario.

Lindsay Tempest, adoption centre manager, said: "We don't feel PK's health issues should stop such a great cat having a second chance of a happy life.

"Cats Protection is happy to offer assistance if PK's new owner wants it, with a veterinary agreement.

Cats Protection Downham is hoping to rehome PK. Photo: Cats Protection Cats Protection Downham is hoping to rehome PK. Photo: Cats Protection

You may also want to watch:

"Specific details will be discussed with the adopter, but we can help with initial costs of medication and vet consultations in his first few months.

"His ongoing medical issues are not unmanageable and this cuddly teddy bear just needs some compassion, he's been through so much."

Cats Protection also explained that being a black cat, which some people avoid due to superstition and others because they aren't deemed photogenic, PK will likely take longer than a cat of any other colour to rehome.

But they hope that the right person can look past PK's disadvantages and give the 'affectionate and loving' cat a chance.

Ms Tempest added: "He has us all well and truly wrapped around his paws and any new owner would be so lucky to have this gorgeous boy adore them.

Cats Protection Downham is hoping to find a home for PK. Photo: Cats Protection Cats Protection Downham is hoping to find a home for PK. Photo: Cats Protection

"He'd be a perfect companion for a single person in need of a friend to talk to with no judgement, only love.

"We'd love for him to have the most peaceful home possible by being the only pet in a quiet, adult only home and with as few fellow cats living around him as possible.

"Somewhere rural would be ideal as he loves to hunt."

Anybody wishing to find out more about PK or any of his fellow felines in need of homes should call Cats Protection's Downham Market Centre on 01366 382311, email Downham@cats.org.uk or visit: downhammarket.cats.org.uk/downhammarket

For an adoption fee of £64, all Cats Protection's cats are microchipped, neutered, vaccinated, up-to-date with their flea and worm treatments and can come with four weeks of pet insurance cover.