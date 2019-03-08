Search

Special appeal to rehome cat and her kitten as she reaches 11 weeks at rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 15:43 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 18 September 2019

Sky and Sunny need a home together. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sky and Sunny need a home together. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is making a special appeal to find a home for a cat who gave birth to a kitten in their care.

Sky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sky came to the RSPCA with slashes along her sides and heavily pregnant.

She recovered from her injuries with the care of staff and gave birth to a single kitten who is now 10 weeks old.

The RSPCA would love to find Sky and her kitten Sunny a home together.

If you think you could give them the home they need then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of the article.

Sunny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSunny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also needing homes this week.

Piano is a cat around seven years old and is described as having the most lovely nature. Staff say he is super chilled out and really affectionate.

Pooky and her three siblings were born outside and so are very timid natured.

They would be happiest in adult homes with an owner who has the time to spend with them to help build their confidence.

Piano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPiano needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA would like to rehome them in pairs.

Cindy is a young female cat who came to the rescue centre with kittens.

They have now all been rehomed but Cindy is still waiting.

She is described as a friendly affectionate cat.

Pooky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPooky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Robo and Soho are brother and sister and around eight years old.

They get along really well and always snuggle up together.

Staff say they love to be around people and have previously lived with other cats and dogs.

Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Alex is a young tabby male who is described as a shy boy so would be happiest in a quiet home.

He came in as a stray but now its his time to find a family like he deserves.

Charlie and Oliver are brothers and currently only eight weeks old.

They will be ready for a home next week along with their sweet mum Charlotte.

Robo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRobo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pi is a 12-week-old kitten who was very lucky to be found when she was.

She was very unwell but she has made a full recovery and is now ready to find a home of her own.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

Charlie and Oliver need homes. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCharlie and Oliver need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

Pi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

