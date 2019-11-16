Search

Unwanted cat 'desperate' for home in time for Christmas

16 November, 2019 - 08:00
Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is "desperate" to find a home for a cat who was signed over to them when she was no longer wanted.

Jingle Ginger needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJingle Ginger needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dizzy Madeira, who is thought to be around eight years old, is still waiting after weeks at the cattery.

When she was first brought it was discovered that she had pyomentra, a dangerous accumulation of fluid in the uterus, but she has now fully recovered from this.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "Dizzy Madeira is still with us and we desperately hope we can find her the perfect home in time for Christmas.

"She is sadly finding it hard adjusting to the cattery and would be happiest in a quiet one person home."

Mickey Mouse needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMickey Mouse needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The charity feel she would prefer to be the only cat but has previously lived with a dog.

If you think you could give Dizzy the loving home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Jingle Ginger is a five-year-old male cat. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so the RSPCA is hoping to find an indoor home for him where he will be the only cat. He is described as a sweet loving boy who has a friendly sociable nature.

Doc Marten needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDoc Marten needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mickey and Mouse are brothers aged around 12 weeks old. They were very scared when they arrived but their fosterer did a fantastic job in building their confidence and teaching them how to purr again.

They will need a new owner who can continue to help them blossom.

Doc Marten is an oriental crossbreed who would make someone the perfect companion. He could live in a family home and the RSPCA are sure he would happily settle with other cats and friendly dogs.

Lizzie is a little shy around people and she would benefit from being rehomed with one of the other more friendly and confident kittens. An adult home will suit her best.

Lizzie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLizzie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Helman has already gone off to a lovely new home but his siblings Chutney and Colman are still waiting to be chosen. They are aged around four months old and will need a home where they are able to have access to outside once they have settled in and are old enough.

Milo, aged around five to seven years old, is full of energy and excited to see everyone. The RSPCA said: "Make his day and come and visit him."

Matilda is a calico cat who has a friendly but quiet personality and has been used to living in a family home with other cats.

Bella is around seven months old and the charity hope she won't be waiting for very long.

Chutney and Colman (pictured with their brother Helman) need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkChutney and Colman (pictured with their brother Helman) need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shenzi has had a sad past and not been looked after properly so she now needs a home where her welfare will always be put first. She has lived with other cats and although a little on the shy side at the moment the RSPCA said her personality will soon come out with lots of love and TLC.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Milo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMilo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Matilda needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMatilda needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shenzi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShenzi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

