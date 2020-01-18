Cat seeks home after 16 long weeks at rescue centre

Snowdrop needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been in their care for more than 16 weeks.

Lopez needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lopez needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Snowdrop came to the charity after her owners moved home and couldn't take her with them.

Staff say she needs a very special home and a kind, patient owner as she finds change scary.

They also say once she has settled in and gotten to know you she is a loving and friendly cat who likes fuss and attention.

If you think you could give Snowdrop the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Sox needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sox needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also needing homes this week.

Lopez and Sox arrived together after their owner passed away.

They are older cats aged around eight and 13 years old.

Sox does has a heart condition which is managed with a single tablet a day and the charity would like to rehome the girls together if possible.

Shrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shrubs is a big friendly tomcat who is FIV+ and so looking for an indoor home.

He is around 12 years old.

Squiffy arrived at the RSPCA in such a poorly way they didn't think she was going to make it.

However, blood tests showed she just had hyperthyroid and now with her medication she is as right as rain.

Squiffy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Squiffy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She currently has one tablet a day which she takes without any problems at all.

Squiffy is estimated to be aged around 12 and she is a very affectionate and friendly cat.

Orzo and Sushi the guinea pigs are hoping to find a home where they will have plenty of space and lots of things to do.

Orzo and Sushi need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Orzo and Sushi need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They are nine and three months old.

Basmati and Risotto are another pair of young guinea pigs looking for a home.

They are very friendly with their fosterer and have been well handled.

They are around 18 months old and are brothers.

Orzo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Orzo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly had lived many years as a stray and came to the RSPCA after it was noticed her fur was matted up and causing her pain, it has been shaved but will grow back.

After also having a dental and a spay check she is now ready to find a home.

She would prefer an adult home and looks forward to being able to snooze in front of the fire.

Hercules is a semi-feral cat who was recently found with a burst abscess.

Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He has now recovered from this and will be looking to find a home in the future.

He is currently very scared around people but staff hope that with some more time in their care they will be able to win his trust and find him the right home.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.