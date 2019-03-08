Twin services in Norwich and London to mark 100 years since executed heroine Edith Cavell was brought back to Norfolk
The journey home of martyr and heroine Edith Cavell is being retraced, a century on, as part of twin commemorations in Westminster Abbey and Norwich Cathedral.
The centenary of Edith Cavell's homecoming will be marked by services at Westminster Abbey and Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday, May 15. The Dean of Norwich will preach in London and the Dean of Westminster will preach in Norwich, with clergy from both great cathedrals travelling together between the memorial services by train - tracing the route Edith took exactly a century before. The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “May 15 this year gives us the opportunity to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Edith being laid to rest in her beloved Norfolk and we are delighted to be doing this in partnership with Westminster Abbey; remaking the journey by rail that was made with her body 100 years ago. We hope that many people will gather in the Cathedral at 6.30pm for the service which will conclude with a gathering at Edith's grave, as we remember with thanksgiving this remarkable woman who is an inspiration to us all.”
MAY 15, 1919
Exactly a century ago a steam train shuddered to a halt at Norwich's Thorpe Station. Hundreds of uniformed soldiers and nurses watched as a coffin, draped in a union flag and covered with wreaths, was reverently unloaded. Edith Cavell was home.
Crowds thronged the route of the sombre procession as the mortal remains of the martyred nurse were carried, on a gun carriage pulled by black horses, up Prince of Wales Road, and along Tombland to the Cathedral.
“The onlookers bore themselves with an air of stillness that would have been unthinkable in circumstances less calculated to appeal to the deep emotions,” read the report in this newspaper 100 years ago.
The Norfolk nurse and heroine had worked in Brussels, treated wounded soldiers fighting on both sides of the First World War, and helped more than 200 allied soldiers escape from the Germans. Sentenced to death for treason she was shot at dawn by a German firing squad in October 1915.
Her murder sent shockwaves around the world.
Edith was originally buried close to where she was killed. But just months after the end of the war she was exhumed and brought home. Crowds lined the streets of Brussels to honour her as her coffin left the city and a service was held at the railway station before she was taken to Ostend and then, by Royal Navy destroyer, across the Channel to Dover. On May 15 she arrived at London Victoria and the capital came to a standstill as her coffin was escorted to Westminster Abbey.
Here, Edith's funeral service was attended by members of the Royal family and senior politicians. And then she was carried to Liverpool Street and brought by train to her home county and final resting place. After a second packed service she was laid to rest beside Norwich Cathedral.
“From behind the roped enclosure great crowds watched this closing act in the great drama of Nurse Cavell's life,” this paper reported. “It was near evenfall when the Bishop, standing before the open grave in the calm and picturesque enclosure of Life's Green, performed the last rite of the Church over one of her noblest daughters…A serenity and ineffable beauty clung to this closing scene.”
Speaking beside her grave, in the shadow of the Cathedral, the Bishop of Norwich, told the crowds: “Here we welcome the dear form of Edith Cavell among her own people.”
As he finished, thousands of onlookers joined in the singing of Abide with Me, the hymn Edith had sung to herself before she faced the firing squad.
Her famous words, the night before her death, have inspired people for more than a century. “Standing as I do in view of God and eternity, I realise that patriotism is not enough. I must have no hatred or bitterness towards anyone,” she said. I have no fear nor shrinking; I have seen death so often that it is not strange or fearful to me.”
She lived and died a heroine, and her legacy is honoured, not just in Norfolk, or Britain, but around the world.
For more details of Edith Cavell's Norfolk roots and international reach, visit www.edithcavell.org.uk or take the seven mile walking or cycling pilgrimage trail between Norwich Cathedral and Edith's birthplace in Swardeston - online at www.cathedral.org.uk
GRATEFUL
One of the men who helped carry Edith's coffin to her final resting place in Norwich was David Tunmore of Witton, near North Walsham. The newspaper report of her funeral said: “He met Nurse Cavell in Brussels and owed his escape from the hands of the enemy largely to her assistance.” Wounded and captured at Mons, he was held in a convent hospital staffed by Germans. After several weeks, aged just 19 and at one time the youngest Sergeant in the Army, David escaped and made his way to Brussels, and Edith Cavell's nursing institute. At first it is said she feared he might be a spy, but when he recognised her picture of Norwich Cathedral, and spoke fondly of Norfolk, she welcomed him and found him money and a passport. His first attempt to cross into Holland failed but the second, again with help from Edith, saw him arrive home – and write a grateful letter to her widowed mother in Norwich.
