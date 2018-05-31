Families to enjoy late night shopping at Norwich Cathedral event

The Norwich Cathedral Advent Open Evening. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith Norwich Cathedral © 2018

Businesses and communities of Norwich's Cathedral Quarter will be joining forces for a popular festive celebration.

The Cathedral's Advent Open Evening, which attracted hundreds of people last year, is taking place on Thursday, December 5, from 6.30pm-9pm.

This year's event features a service at 7pm next to an outdoor crib and afterwards, people can explore the Cathedral by night, walk around a candlelit labyrinth and enjoy guided tours.

A selection of shops and businesses from the wider Cathedral Quarter area of Norwich will also be opening for late night shopping and hosting pop-up performances to entertain visitors.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: "The area's unique mix of shops, restaurants, businesses and organisations all contribute to making this area a very special place and it is great to be able to celebrate that together."

Visit www.cathedral.org.uk