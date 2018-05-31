Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich Cathedral calling for requests of organ music for online worship

PUBLISHED: 12:18 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 28 April 2020

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst

copyright (c) paul hurst all rights reserved

Norwich Cathedral’s musicians are recording organ music for churches to help with their digital worship.

Norwich Cathedral's assistant organist. George Inscoe. Picture: Paul HurstNorwich Cathedral's assistant organist. George Inscoe. Picture: Paul Hurst

While the cathedral building may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the centuries-old tradition of worship and music-making is continuing albeit in a very different way, with a special programme of online worship on the cathedral website and the Norwich Cathedral Services YouTube Channel.

The cathedral would also like to help churches across the diocese with their own digital worship by providing organ recordings of hymns, without singing, for use in online services.

These will be recorded on request by the cathedral’s master of music, Ashley Grote, and assistant organist, George Inscoe, on their digital practice organs at home.

MORE: Churches using social media for worship and support during Covid-19 outbreak



Mr Grote said: “There are so many wonderful Eastertide hymns out there and hopefully this will help more people enjoy this beautiful music. We are conscious that many churches in the diocese do not have the resources to provide or record their own music to send out to their congregations as part of digital worship, and so we want to help fill that gap.

“Clergy are invited to email me, giving details of which hymns they require, and we will record them on our digital practice organs and aim to send back an MP3 sound file within 24 hours. The sound of course won’t compare to the mighty organ of Norwich Cathedral, but it is much better than no music at all.”

Any church wishing to request a hymn recording should email masterofmusic@cathedral.org.uk

Please state which hymns you would like to be recorded, including which tune, if there is more than one possibility, and how many verses of each hymn are required.

MORE: Bishop of Norwich reads Bible stories online for school children during coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile the sound of music can also be heard around the cathedral’s Lower Close on Sunday mornings, when Mr Grote plays his digital organ from home and opens the windows for all the residents to hear.

He said: “Even though we can’t physically meet together, neighbours can greet each other by waving and shouting hello, and then join in singing together for a few minutes. It has proved a very popular way of maintaining that vital sense of community and lifting people’s spirits.”

Visit www.cathedral.org.uk for more information.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Norwich Cathedral calling for requests of organ music for online worship

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich
Drive 24