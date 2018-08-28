Wildlife rescuer uses kayak to save cat from under river jetty
PUBLISHED: 15:25 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 22 November 2018
Kevin Murphy
A wildlife rescuer was at the right place at the right time when a cat was found trapped under a jetty on the River Wensum.
At around 6pm on Sunday, November 18, a passer-by went into the Ribs of Beef Pub in Wensum Street, Norwich, to locate the owner of a black kayak moored behind the pub, after they heard a cat from under the nearby jetty.
The owner was Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Service, who was at the pub watching a band.
Mr Murphy said. “I climbed over the metal fence and laid on the wooden jetty, above where the cat could be heard.
“After leaning over, whilst holding on tight, I could see a ginger-looking cat behind the pipe on the river wall.”
Mr Murphy then used his kayak to rescue the cat, adding: “I gently persuaded it to venture from it’s spot and into the kayak.
“It was wearing a collar, so I am confident that it will return home safely.”