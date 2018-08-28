Search

Wildlife rescuer uses kayak to save cat from under river jetty

PUBLISHED: 15:25 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 22 November 2018

Kevin Murphy, of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, saved a cat found trapped under a jetty on the River Wensum, Norwich, using a kayak. Picture: Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy, of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, saved a cat found trapped under a jetty on the River Wensum, Norwich, using a kayak. Picture: Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

A wildlife rescuer was at the right place at the right time when a cat was found trapped under a jetty on the River Wensum.

At around 6pm on Sunday, November 18, a passer-by went into the Ribs of Beef Pub in Wensum Street, Norwich, to locate the owner of a black kayak moored behind the pub, after they heard a cat from under the nearby jetty.

The owner was Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Service, who was at the pub watching a band.

Mr Murphy said. “I climbed over the metal fence and laid on the wooden jetty, above where the cat could be heard.

“After leaning over, whilst holding on tight, I could see a ginger-looking cat behind the pipe on the river wall.”

Mr Murphy then used his kayak to rescue the cat, adding: “I gently persuaded it to venture from it’s spot and into the kayak.

“It was wearing a collar, so I am confident that it will return home safely.”

