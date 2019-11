Cat stuck up electronic transmitter pole

Firefighters are rescuing a cat stuck up an electronic transmitter pole. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The fire service is currently rescuing a cat stuck up an electronic transmitter pole.

Norfolk fire and rescue service were called out to rescue a cat stuck up an electronic transmitter pole in The Cottons, Outwell.

A fire officer attended the scene at around 12.20pm.

UK Power Networks joined the efforts at 1.09pm.

Both are still at the scene.