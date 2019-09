Cat rescued from tree

Earlham firefighters rescued a cat stuck in a tree. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters rescued a cat from a tree.

The incident took place on Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey just before 9am on Wednesday, September 11.

One crew from Earlham attended and rescued the animal.

The firefighters left the scene just before 9.30am.