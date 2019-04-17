Gentle cat was 'covered in fighting wounds' when brought to rescue centre

Aldi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who came to them with injuries from living as a stray.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Gus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Aldi is a large black cat who came to the RSPCA with some injuries, which have now been treated.

He is now feeling much better and is ready to find a home where he will be loved and pampered.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Poor Aldi was covered in fighting wounds and sores when he arrived in our care last month.

“He had a nasty abscess on his leg and a large painful ulcer on his eye.

“The ulcer has taken a long time to heal and he is still receiving treatment but it's expected he will be given the all clear at his next vet check.

“Aldi doesn't deserve to have to live out on the streets, he is a gentle and affectionate cat who would make somebody a wonderful companion.”

If you think you could give Aldi the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals waiting for their chance to find a new home and family.

Howard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Howard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gus and Olaf are two bonded male guinea pigs, they are both under five months old and become very friendly once they have got to know you. Staff say they like a cuddle.

Howard is a young male cat around two years old. He is described as a friendly cat who will fit well into a family home. He has lots of energy and would like access to a safe garden.

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. They have had a very hard life so far and the RSPCA hope now it's time for their luck to change. They have a quiet but friendly personality and get along very well with other cats.

Hobnob came to the rescue centre with a badly broken leg which he sadly lost, but he is doing really well now on just three. He is described as very friendly and affectionate.

Lacey has been with the RSPCA for some time now. She is easily spooked and in need of a quiet adult only indoor home where she will be the only pet.

Ruby loves to be around people and staff say she laps up as much attention as she can get. She is thought to be around two years old.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Sub needs a new home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sub needs a new home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Symphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Symphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hobnob needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Hobnob needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk