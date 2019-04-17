Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Gentle cat was 'covered in fighting wounds' when brought to rescue centre

17 April, 2019 - 11:43
Aldi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Aldi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who came to them with injuries from living as a stray.

Gus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGus needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Aldi is a large black cat who came to the RSPCA with some injuries, which have now been treated.

He is now feeling much better and is ready to find a home where he will be loved and pampered.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Poor Aldi was covered in fighting wounds and sores when he arrived in our care last month.

“He had a nasty abscess on his leg and a large painful ulcer on his eye.

“The ulcer has taken a long time to heal and he is still receiving treatment but it's expected he will be given the all clear at his next vet check.

“Aldi doesn't deserve to have to live out on the streets, he is a gentle and affectionate cat who would make somebody a wonderful companion.”

If you think you could give Aldi the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals waiting for their chance to find a new home and family.

Howard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHoward needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gus and Olaf are two bonded male guinea pigs, they are both under five months old and become very friendly once they have got to know you. Staff say they like a cuddle.

Howard is a young male cat around two years old. He is described as a friendly cat who will fit well into a family home. He has lots of energy and would like access to a safe garden.

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. They have had a very hard life so far and the RSPCA hope now it's time for their luck to change. They have a quiet but friendly personality and get along very well with other cats.

Hobnob came to the rescue centre with a badly broken leg which he sadly lost, but he is doing really well now on just three. He is described as very friendly and affectionate.

Lacey has been with the RSPCA for some time now. She is easily spooked and in need of a quiet adult only indoor home where she will be the only pet.

Ruby loves to be around people and staff say she laps up as much attention as she can get. She is thought to be around two years old.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Sub needs a new home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSub needs a new home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Symphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSymphony needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Hobnob needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHobnob needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Ruby needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRuby needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Take a look inside £1.5m historic house in prime city location

221 Unthank Road is on the market with Strutt & Parker. Photo: Courtesy of Strutt & Parker

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Supermarket bans 13-year-old for life following theft and reports of anti-social behaviour

Swaffham town centre where a 13-year-old boy has been banned from a supermarket for life. Picture: IAN BURT

Nurses from the Phillipines swelling the ranks at Norfolk hospital

More than 80 nurses from the Phillipines are joining the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Photo: QEH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists