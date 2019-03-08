Cat with old injury after being 'hit by car' needs new home after owner death

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:58 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 24 April 2019

Chedda is in need of a new home after her owner died. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

Chedda is in need of a new home after her owner died. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a cat who came to them after her owner died.

Sugar is a lovely sweet natured eight- year-old Staffordshire bull terrier. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

It is thought Chedda, a black cat who is believed to be between 10 and 12 years old, may have been injured after being hit by a car some time ago and didn't get the treatment she needed at the time.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “She can still get around just fine though and it doesn't hold her back.”

If you think you could give Chedda the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA East Norfolk have lots more animals waiting for their chance to find a new home and family.

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. They have had a very hard life so far and the RSPCA hope now it's time for their luck to change.

Milo is a really friendly affectionate cat who arrived with a nasty abscess on his face. This has now fully healed and he is ready to find a home. He has feline immunodeficiency virus so is looking for an indoor home where he is the only cat.

Voldemort and Malfoy are brothers around one-year-old. They are sweet and friendly once they have got to know you and are lovely pets to have around.

Gus and Olaf are two bonded male guinea pigs, they are both under five months old and become very friendly once they have got to know you. Staff say they like a cuddle.

Gus and Olaf love a cuddle. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

Sugar is a lovely sweet natured eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier who will be ready for a new home in the near future. She gets along well with other dogs and may be able to live with cats.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.Sub and Symphony are thought to be around eight to 10 years old. Picture RSPCA East Norfolk.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk















