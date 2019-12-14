Still no home for little Dizzy after three months at rescue centre

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome one of their long term residents.

Dizzy Madeira has been in the charity's care for three months now and is has had no luck in finding a loving home.

Staff describe Dizzy as a sweet natured and friendly cat who needs a quiet adult home.

If you think you could help her then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

The RSPCA east Norfolk pause rehoming over the Christmas period however their animals can still be viewed and reserved, and home visits can be done so they have homes ready and waiting for them as soon as the busy season is over.

Big Sooty and Humbug came to the charity after their owner passed away. They are described as lovely cats who are thought to be aged around eight years old. Big Sooty has a shyer personality but Humbug looks after him.

Staff say Brewster is longing for a home of his own. He is now five months old and has been at the cattery for two months. He loves other cats and is more confident when he's with a friend.

Dora is eight years old and is currently recovering from a sore paw. This is already much better and so she will soon be ready for an adult only home where she will be the only pet.

Dulux came to the RSPCA after she was found in a poorly and neglected state dodging the fork-lift truck in a DIY stores yard. She has a huge personality and loves to be around people.

Ed and Banzai came to the RSPCA via an inspector. They have a sad story as had been neglected when they arrived at the charity. After six weeks of feeding they have put on lots of weight and hope to soon find a home of their own.

Elfie is a "beautiful" long-haired cat who is five years old. She is confident and friendly and would fit well into a family home.

Elka and Max arrived together and are a friendly pair. Pax is only two or three years old and Elka a year or so younger.

Little Lizzie is only around four months old and will be happiest in an adult only home as she is very timid. She loves other cats and she is much happier when she has a feline friend around. Maybe she could be adopted with another friendly cat.

Tootsy is a young male cat who has taken some kittens under his wing in his foster home.

He loves to watch over them while they play and then give them all a good wash when they stop for a rest. His little friends are reserved but maybe he could take Little Lizzie under his wing if they were to be adopted together.

Wanda arrived at the RSPCA at Halloween along with her four kittens. Her babies have now been adopted and Wanda has been spayed ready for her new home.

Tiny and Tilly are around three years old, they are friendly sociable cats who have been used to living with a large number of other cats.

They have previously lived with children and would settle well into a family home.

Spot and Mollie came from the same home as Tiny and Tilly. They are outgoing friendly cats who love to be around people getting plenty of fuss and attention.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

