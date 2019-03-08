Is this your cat? Feline may have been involved in accident
PUBLISHED: 09:09 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 12 October 2019
Archant
Police are trying to trace the owner of a cat which was found in a road.
The tabby was found by patrolling officers in Main Road, West Lynn, at around 2am today. They believe it may have been involved in an accident.
They tweeted the cat had been taken to Millhouse Veterinary Hospital, in Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn, adding anyone who believed the animal was theirs should call 01553 771457.