Is this your cat? Feline may have been involved in accident

Police are trying to trace the owners of a cat found on a road in West Lynn in the early hours Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are trying to trace the owner of a cat which was found in a road.

The tabby was found by patrolling officers in Main Road, West Lynn, at around 2am today. They believe it may have been involved in an accident.

They tweeted the cat had been taken to Millhouse Veterinary Hospital, in Tennyson Avenue, King's Lynn, adding anyone who believed the animal was theirs should call 01553 771457.