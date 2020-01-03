Cat finding life stressful is in desperate need of new home

Eight-year-old Idris has been at the Downham Market Adoption Centre for a couple of weeks and is desperate to find a new home. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre Downham Market Adoption Centre

A cat who is used to getting his own space and wandering around freely is in desperate need of a new home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are looking to find Idris a new home where he can take charge of pest control! He'll need somewhere to sleep and stay warm. Can you offer the space and freedom that he needs?!



For more info, call 01366 382311 & ask for Leah or email downham@cats.org.uk #catsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/owzj3PmXVu — CP Downham Market AC (@CPDownham) January 3, 2020

Idris, an eight-year-old black domestic short haired male, has been at the Downham Market Adoption Centre for a few weeks and is finding life in a cattery difficult.

The feline was found unneutered in the Mitcham area in London in November and has since been transferred to the Downham Market centre to help find him a new home.

Idris has started to over groom himself which is a common sign of stress in cats according to one of the centre's cat care assistants.

Leah Snowden said: "For most cats going into cattery life is quite stressful but when we get cats who are quite outdoorsy and like doing their own thing it can be especially hard.

"Idris has been out on the streets for eight years of his life and so for him to have probably been roaming miles and miles a day to then being popped into a pen and transferred to us it's been quite stressful for him.

You may also want to watch:

"He is desperate to find a new home and is finding life with us a bit stressful at the moment as he likes to have his own space and be out and about."

The centre is looking to find Idris a working country home where he is able to help with pest control.

The cat care assistant added: "We are quite limited in what we can do, so the best thing is to try and move him on.

"He's done pretty well and is in good condition but one thing he has started to do is over groom himself which is stress related.

"For Idris unfortunately his stress is being here with us.

"He was used to getting his own freedom whereas here with us he is confined.

"He needs an outdoorsy home so a small holding or an equine yard would be great.

"He has been neutered, vaccinated, had worm and de-flea and is in good condition."

For more information contact 01366 382311 or downham@cats.org.uk