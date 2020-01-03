Search

Advanced search

Cat finding life stressful is in desperate need of new home

PUBLISHED: 15:47 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 03 January 2020

Eight-year-old Idris has been at the Downham Market Adoption Centre for a couple of weeks and is desperate to find a new home. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

Eight-year-old Idris has been at the Downham Market Adoption Centre for a couple of weeks and is desperate to find a new home. Picture: Downham Market Adoption Centre

Downham Market Adoption Centre

A cat who is used to getting his own space and wandering around freely is in desperate need of a new home.

Idris, an eight-year-old black domestic short haired male, has been at the Downham Market Adoption Centre for a few weeks and is finding life in a cattery difficult.

The feline was found unneutered in the Mitcham area in London in November and has since been transferred to the Downham Market centre to help find him a new home.

Idris has started to over groom himself which is a common sign of stress in cats according to one of the centre's cat care assistants.

Leah Snowden said: "For most cats going into cattery life is quite stressful but when we get cats who are quite outdoorsy and like doing their own thing it can be especially hard.

"Idris has been out on the streets for eight years of his life and so for him to have probably been roaming miles and miles a day to then being popped into a pen and transferred to us it's been quite stressful for him.

You may also want to watch:

"He is desperate to find a new home and is finding life with us a bit stressful at the moment as he likes to have his own space and be out and about."

The centre is looking to find Idris a working country home where he is able to help with pest control.

The cat care assistant added: "We are quite limited in what we can do, so the best thing is to try and move him on.

"He's done pretty well and is in good condition but one thing he has started to do is over groom himself which is stress related.

"For Idris unfortunately his stress is being here with us.

"He was used to getting his own freedom whereas here with us he is confined.

"He needs an outdoorsy home so a small holding or an equine yard would be great.

"He has been neutered, vaccinated, had worm and de-flea and is in good condition."

For more information contact 01366 382311 or downham@cats.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

TEAM NEWS: ‘I can’t predict at the moment if he’s available for Manchester United’ - Waiting game on injured Pukki

Teemu Pukki is out of Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists