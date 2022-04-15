Cat found dumped with neck injury looking for new home

Thomas the cat was found dumped in a layby in Santon Downham. He is now looking for a new home. - Credit: Rita Thompson

A cat which was found dumped in a layby with an injury on its neck is looking for a loving home.

Luckily, Thomas the black moggy was spotted by a driver in Santon Downham who noticed the confused feline sat by the side of the road.

Spotting no collar but noticing large sores on his neck and head, the do-gooder contacted Breckland Cats Protection.

Thomas was then taken to a vet where he was checked over.

He was given steroid injections to help heal his wounds and it was later discovered that he has high blood pressure – for which he will need medication for the rest of his life.

He also had to have three teeth removed.

Since then, Thomas has been cared for at his foster home, with Rita Thompson.

She said: “How does someone do something like that. How do they sleep at night. It’s a terrible thing to do for an animal. Fortunately, we know he wasn’t there long.

“He was a well-nourished cat, not skinny, and he did have a microchip, but it wasn’t registered. He definitely had an owner but he obviously hadn’t seen a vet in a very long time.

"The poor boy was in pretty sad shape. He had a bad neck wound, which vets thought could be an infected collar injury that went from bad to worse.

“We may never know exactly what caused the injury or why such a loving cat was abandoned but the main thing is that he’s safe now."

Due to a number of essential vet check-ups, tests and medication for the 12-year-old cat, the animal charity has spent more than £1,000.

But now, with everything in check and his neck healed, he is finally ready for his forever home.

Ms Thompson added: “Thomas is a very affectionate and loves a fuss and cuddles. He just wants to be with you all of the time.

“He would be a great companion to an older person as he needs a quiet home where he will be the only cat.”

The adoption fee is £80 and home checks are essential.

A JustGiving page has also been set up to help the charity recuperate the costs from Thomas' treatments.

For more information visit here.