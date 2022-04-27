Cat dumped in layby with severe neck injury gets new home

Thomas the black moggie has been given a new home in Norfolk. He was found in a layby near Thetford with a severe neck injury. - Credit: Rita Thompson

A cat which was dumped in layby miles from anywhere and with a severe neck injury has been given a new home in Norfolk.

Thomas the black moggie was rescued after a driver spotted the feline by the side of the road in Santon Downham near Thetford at the beginning of the month.

With no collar and multiples sores on his head and neck, he was taken into the care of Breckland Cats Protection and into the home of fosterer Rita Thompson.

Thomas was thought to be around 12-years-old but his health had been neglected.

The charity spent more than £1,000 to treat his neck injuries and on multiple vet trips.

It was also discovered that Thomas had high blood pressure for which he would need medication for the rest of his life.

Ms Thompson said: “He was a well-nourished cat, not skinny, and he did have a microchip, but it wasn’t registered.

"He definitely had an owner but he obviously hadn’t seen a vet in a very long time.

"The poor boy was in pretty sad shape. He had a bad neck wound, which vets thought could be an infected collar injury that went from bad to worse.

“We may never know exactly what caused the injury or why such a loving cat was abandoned but the main thing is that he’s safe now."

Due to his age and aliments the charity feared it would be difficult to find him a home.

But following a report by this newspaper, a family came forward to give Thomas a home where he could see out the rest of his life in comfort.

Ms Thompson added: “They saw Thomas in the paper so they gave us a call.

“They are very experienced cat owners and they live in a lovely, big house in Eccles. They were perfect.

“We were thrilled that Thomas found a home so quickly, that was one of our biggest worries.”

As well as finding Thomas a new home, a JustGiving page set up by the charity has also meant it has been able to recoup some of the money spent on his treatments.