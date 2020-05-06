Cat dies after being shot with air gun

Cleo the cat was shot by an air gun near to her home in Bressingham and died from her injuries. Photo: Sarah Fenn

A family have been left devastated after their cat was deliberately shot with an air gun and died from its injuries.

Sarah Fenn with her mum and brother at their home in Bressingham. The family are on the hunt for the person who shot and killed their cat with an air gun. Photo: Sarah Fenn

Sarah Fenn, from Bressingham, near Diss, has told of her heartbreak after her family cat was killed.

When Cleo the cat returned to their home, in High Road, from her usual wander around the village, Ms Fenn said they could see that something was not right.

After getting in contact with their local vet, Cleo was eventually taken to be assessed where it was discovered that a pellet was lodged in her hip and the family would have to take her to a specialist in Newmarket.

Despite an extensive operation to save her, Cleo did not survive and now the family have been left with a bill of around £3,000.

Ms Fenn said: “When we took her to be examined the vets told us they were 100pc certain Cleo was deliberately shot.

“From the angle it went in and how deep the pellet was lodged, they believe the person was standing very close to her.

“We waited up all night while they operated on Cleo and it took longer due to the complexity of the injuries. The pellet pierced her bowel in three different places, it basically went right through her.

“But after the operation she went downhill very quickly, so they had to put her down.

“It is just so horrible, and we can’t work out who could have one this. She was such a lovely and friendly cat. We had her for 11 years.”

Determined to find the culprit, Ms Fenn and her family have printed off posters to appeal for information and a family friend has set up a JustGiving page to help them pay for the vet bills.

The 27-year-old added: “We have printed off some posters and we are going to put them in as many letter boxes as we can, to see if anyone saw anything.

“We have also contacted the RSPCA and normally they would come out and knock on doors, but they have given us a number to put on the posters.

“We have been overwhelmed with all of the support online and our Facebook post had over 400 shares.

“We just want to find the person who did this. It’s disgusting, she was part of your family. We are distraught and angry.

“There are some twisted people out there.”

Police were informed about the incident.