Is it time to curb cats' right to roam?

A ‘cat curfew’ has been proposed as a solution to a controversial debate concerning the effect of cat predation on songbird populations - Credit: Malgorzata Jarecka

They are known for their independence, but should we keep our cats under curfew to stop them wiping out treasured songbirds? A local wildlife group certainly thinks so. CHARLES BLISS reports

Any owner will know just how strong-willed cats can be. But there are growing calls to curb their natural instincts and place them under nighttime curfews.

A Norfolk-based charity says the measure is needed to stop the pets from decimating local populations of much-loved bird species such as the corn bunting, willow tit, tree sparrow and house sparrow, which have suffered huge declines.

SongBird Survival, located in Diss, is encouraging owners to keep cats inside between dusk and dawn when they are at their most bloodthirsty.

The charity has launched a campaign which tries to persuade people to sign an online pledge to help protect the dawn chorus, by controlling their cats more strictly.

It might sound far fetched, but the idea is gaining traction around the world.

This summer, a town in Germany introduced a temporary cat lockdown, forcing owners to keep their pets indoors not just at night but during the day too.

Similar curfews have also been introduced by communities in Australia and Iceland.

Charlotte Bartleet-Cross, research and engagement manager at SongBird Survival - Credit: Charlotte Bartleet-Cross

“Songbirds are a critical part of the ecosystem, dispersing seeds, recycling nutrients and keeping the balance between plants, herbivores, predators and prey,” said Charlotte Bartleet-Cross, from SongBird Survival.

But just how much are cats to blame for their decline? After all, such species are facing other threats too, such as climate change, agricultural intensification and habitat loss.

Ms Bartleet-Cross acknowledged this, but said that domestic cats were a significant factor.

A recent study estimated that the UK’s 12 million cats kill 160 to 270 million animals annually, a quarter of which are birds. Ground-feeders like robins, greenfinches and dunnocks are most at risk.

Unlike dogs, cats have a right to roam under the law.

The Animal Act 1971 recognises that pets are less likely than other animals, such as dogs and livestock, to cause injury or property damage. As a result – and unlike those other creatures – they do not have to be securely confined by their owners.

The charity is not seeking a change in the law, but a change in owner behaviour.

But not all cat lovers are convinced.

Juliana Eggers is operations manager of Feline Care, an independent cat sanctuary based near East Harling, Norfolk - Credit: Tanya Langley / Feline Care

Juliana Eggers is operations manager of Feline Care, an independent cat sanctuary based near East Harling, Norfolk.

She said: “Cats have been free-roaming here since the Romans, yet now we choose to blame cats for affecting bird populations? We suspect cats are easy to blame, when there’s a host of factors.”

Some studies have shown that cats tend to kill weaker birds that may have died from other causes and likely would not have survived until the next breeding season. Their killing would therefore have limited impact on population numbers.

Cat predation on songbirds and other wildlife is most intense where human populations are highest – and where other threats such as cars, buildings, habitat loss also affect bird populations.

Songbird populations have halved in the past 50 years - Credit: Tom Streeter

A spokesperson from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said: “Evidence shows us that the biggest threats to our birds are changes in climate, land use and agricultural practices.

"Whilst we know that cats kill large numbers of birds in UK gardens, there’s no evidence this is impacting declines in the same way that these other issues are.”

While the impact of a curfew on bird numbers is questioned by some, so is the impact it might have on the cats themselves.

They are crepuscular animals, which means they are most active at twilight. Keeping them indoors between dusk and dawn might safeguard birds – but would it affect feline welfare?

Jess Williams, from Cats Protection, said cats need stimulation to meet behavioural needs.

“Hunting is an inherent behaviour for cats and we have to accept their predatory nature,” she said.

It is possible to redirect these impulses through play sessions in which cats develop their social and hunting skills.

“This will reduce their desire to perform this behaviour elsewhere.”

Freedom to roam allows cats to establish an independent territory, provides mental stimulation through a varied environment and reduces stress. Active cats are also less likely to become obese.

But Ms Williams admitted a cat curfew imposed by each owner might be the best solution.

“A cat that has outside access for most of the day should not be excessively inhibited by staying in overnight,” she said. “It’s a compromise between reducing predation and allowing cats to exhibit natural behaviours.”

Other existential threats facing songbirds include climate change, agricultural intensification and habitat loss - Credit: Tom Streeter

Tips to prevent cats from preying on songbirds