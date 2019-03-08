Fire crew free injured casualty from double decker bus

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station was called out. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A person had to be assisted from a double decker bus before they were taken to hospital with a suspected back injury.

Emergency services responded following reports that the person needed treatment aboard the bus.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and a crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station were called to London Road in Pakefield about 10am on Friday, May 24.

A spokesman for the ambulance trust said: "We responded to reports that a person had sustained back injuries while travelling on a bus in London Road, Pakefield shortly before 10am this morning (Friday).

"We treated the person at the scene and transported them to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

Lowestoft South Fire Station tweeted: "BlueWatch are back on duty today and have already had their first call of the day. Assist the Ambulance extricate a casualty from a double decker bus."