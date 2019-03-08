Casualty cut from car following crash in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 18:12 01 May 2019
A casualty was cut out of a car following a crash in Norfolk.
Fire crews from Thetford, Watton and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on A1075 at Griston at just after 2.30pm today (Wednesday May 1).
Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to help release one of the casualties from the vehicle.
Elsewhere this afternoon, at just after 4pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Waddington Court. This was a false alarm due to a system fault.
And at just after 3.20pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Eaton Road. This was a false alarm caused by an apparatus fault.
