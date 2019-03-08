Search

Casualty cut from car follow crash in town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:29 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 29 March 2019

A casualty was cut from a car after two vehicles crashed on Connaught Road, Attleborough. Photo: Google

A casualty was cut from a car after two vehicles crashed on Connaught Road, Attleborough. Photo: Google

Archant

A casualty has been cut from a car following a crash in Attleborough town centre.

A casualty was cut from a car after two vehicles crashed on Connaught Road, Attleborough. Photo: GoogleA casualty was cut from a car after two vehicles crashed on Connaught Road, Attleborough. Photo: Google

Firefighters were called to Connaught Road in the town around 10.20am on Friday morning (March 29) after two cars crashed outside St Edmunds care home.

Crews from Wymondham and Attleborough attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free an injured passenger from one of the cars.

Police reopened the road after a brief closure to allow fire crews to make the scene safe.

Stay up to date with the roads via our live traffic map.

