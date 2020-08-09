Casualties released from vehicle after fire crews called to Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Norfolk.

Fire crews from North Walsham, Mundesley and Aylsham attended a road traffic collision on Norwich Road, Westwick at just after 1.30pm on Sunday (August 9).

The crews made the scene safe and the occupants were released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Meanwhile, just before 2.20pm on Sunday, (August 9) fire crews from Dereham attended a derelict building fire on Quebec Road.

Crews used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Elsewhere, shortly before 1.30pm, fire crews from Dereham were called to a building fire at Lyng Road, North Tuddenham.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.