By George! Woman digs up coin 'from reign of George I'
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A Norfolk woman has described her "shock" and excitement over digging up a coin believed to be from the reign of George I.
Georgina Rose, 84, from Caston, near Watton, found the thin circular object in her garden around four to five years ago while planting flowers.
The former Spear's Games worker - who used to make games such as Scrabble - removed mud and dirt from the coin to reveal the name 'George' on the front.
She had placed it in a cupboard in her house and had since forgotten about it.
It was not until a couple of months ago that Mrs Rose realised she may have something of value, after watching a programme about a man discovering an old coin.
"I thought 'Oh, I have a coin like that, mine is older', she said.
"I was in shock when I found it.
Most Read
- 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 3 Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally
- 4 Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'
- 5 A47 clears following long delays after four-vehicle crash
- 6 The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide
- 7 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
- 8 Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
- 9 9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast
- 10 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless
"It's black but there's flashes of gold all over. I wondered what it was.
"I'm frightened to clean it in case I damage it.
"I can see his picture. It has George on the front with a great, big wig half way down his back facing sideways.
"On the back there's two shields, one on either side."
George I reigned from 1714 to 1727, meaning if the coin is from that period it is around 300 years old.
The 84-year-old, who lives on a house on The Green, believes the coin was dropped by a farmer at the time as her property is where a big barn used to stand.
She said: "It's where all the farmers used to walk through. It must have dropped out of one of their pockets."
Mrs Rose said she contacted the British Museum for identification and got a response to say it is "very interested" in the coin and was asked to travel to London for it to be looked at.
The 84-year-old said: "It was exciting for me. You're looking back hundreds and hundreds of years.
"It's so good to hold it my hand, something that age.
"I showed some friends and people in the village who could not believe it."
GEORGE I
The first British monarch of the House of Hanover, he is not considered to have been a particularly popular ruler.
This is said to have been linked to his inability to speak English, although he apparently understood and spoke the language better as his reign went on.
He died of a stroke on a trip to his native Hanover, and is the most recent British monarch to be buried outside the United Kingdom.