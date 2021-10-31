'Wonderful opportunity' as villagers delve into hidden history
- Credit: Patricia Payne/English Heritage
A village famous for its castle ruins and priory is being helped to discover more about its history and wildlife.
Castle Acre is launching a year of workshops, projects, and investigations after the parish council secured a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The project, The Past is All Around Us, aims to involve as many people as possible in a range of research activities.
A statement said: "While the castle, priory, church, and Bailey Gate draw visitors and are well-documented, there has been very little research into the other areas of this historic conservation village."
There will be free training sessions and workshops, and while no previous knowledge or experience is needed booking is essential.
You may also want to watch:
The project is being launched at Castle Acre Village Hall on Saturday, November 6, at 2pm, with a presentation by the project manager.
It is billed as "a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and contribute to the knowledge and enjoyment of the very special history and wildlife that surrounds Castle Acre."
