'Wonderful opportunity' as villagers delve into hidden history

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:52 AM October 31, 2021
Castle Acre Priory. Picture: Patricia Payne/English Heritage

While much is known about Castle Acre Priory other areas of the village have yet to be fully explored. Picture: Patricia Payne/English Heritage - Credit: Patricia Payne/English Heritage

A village famous for its castle ruins and priory is being helped to discover more about its history and wildlife.

Castle Acre is launching a year of workshops, projects, and investigations after the parish council secured a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The project, The Past is All Around Us, aims to involve as many people as possible in a range of research activities.

Castle Acre village sign

Castle Acre is well known for its heritage assets, but villagers are now looking to delve deeper into the history of its community. - Credit: IAN BURT

A statement said: "While the castle, priory, church, and Bailey Gate draw visitors and are well-documented, there has been very little research into the other areas of this historic conservation village."

There will be free training sessions and workshops, and while no previous knowledge or experience is needed booking is essential.

The project is being launched at Castle Acre Village Hall on Saturday, November 6, at 2pm, with a presentation by the project manager.

Castle Acre Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018

The ruins of the castle at Castle Acle are a much-loved landmark. Thanks to a lottery grant villagers now have the chance to explore less well-known aspects of the village's history and wildlife. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is billed as "a wonderful opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and contribute to the knowledge and enjoyment of the very special history and wildlife that surrounds Castle Acre."

