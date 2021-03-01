Full list: £715,000 to be spent to make 113 Norfolk roads safer

Published: 1:32 PM March 1, 2021

Roads are to be made safer in 113 places in Norfolk's towns and villages, thanks to a £715,000 boost.

Signs urging drivers to slow down, traffic calming, new footpaths, crossings, bus shelters and village gateways will be put in place through Norfolk County Council's parish partnership scheme, if councillors agree to the schemes next week.

The parish partnerships initiative, first launched in September 2011, invites communities to bid for cash for improvements.

There were 119 applications for this year's money from town and parish councils, with 113 schemes due to be given the green light.

The county council is providing just over £313,000, matching funding by town and parish councils.

And the safety camera partnership has been asked to contribute just under £40,000 for 23 SAM2 signs - mobile units which flash the speed of drivers and encourage them to slow down.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “I’m so pleased that 2021 marks a decade for the ever-popular Parish Partnership scheme.

"The match funding we provide for bids from parish and town councils will see more than £715,000 spent this year on 113 locally important schemes such as new trod paths, bus shelters and speed awareness signs.

“Our aim is to build and improve our network so that it works for both businesses and residents, whether you’re travelling on foot, by bicycle or in a car.

"It’s great to see that we’re continuing to invest in a range of projects."

The report which will go before councillors states: "Careful planning takes place to ensure that new schemes are implemented correctly and take account of issues within the local area.

"The bidding process is accessible and inclusive, and it is a criteria of the process, that any successful bid must be accessible for disabled people.

"This enables the scheme to play its part in making Norfolk an accessible county – a priority identified in Together, for Norfolk, the council’s six-year business plan."

The Conservative-controlled council's cabinet is recommended to approve the latest schemes when it meets on Monday, March 8.