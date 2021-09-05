Winners of £20,000 Cash For Charities fund revealed

Published: 6:00 AM September 5, 2021

Iris van Zon, front, farm manager, with Pam Reynolds, support worker; and farm workers, Ashley Ferguson, left, and Jonathan Spooner, as they put up fences in the sheep field at Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks. Clinks Care Farm are the recipients of over £400 from the the Cash for Charities EDP fund. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Thousands of pounds will be donated to charities across Norfolk and Waveney thanks to the generosity of Eastern Daily Press readers.

After weeks of people collecting Cash For Charities tokens from the EDP - 172,544 in total - the £20,000 has be shared across 163 worthy causes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

David Powles, editor of the EDP, said: "I am really thrilled that so many charities and worthwhile organisations, big and small, have benefitted from Cash for Charities.

"The coronavirus lockdown highlighted how important charities, community groups and social enterprises are for all sections of the community, but many suffered financially during the lockdown.

"As we ease out of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to support these groups because they do such good work in supporting thousands of people across Norfolk and Waveney.

You may also want to watch:

"Let's hope this extra support will give a boost to charities after a tough 18 months."

Pam Reynolds, support worker putting up a fence with Ashley Ferguson, at Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks who are the recipients of over £400 from the Cash for Charities EDP fund. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One of the organisations to benefit is Friends of Clinks Care Farm which supports the work of Clinks Care Farm in Toft Monks, near Beccles.

The not-for-profit social enterprise helps people living with mental health issues or physical health problems gain confidence and rebuild their lives through outdoor activities on the farm, from animal care to vegetable growing.

Volunteer Sari Kelsey, left, and Sam Howell, sorting the eggs at Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks, who are the recipients of over £400 from the the Cash for Charities EDP fund. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Friends of Clinks Care Farm received £459.82 which will go towards paying a part-time therapist to help people who have experienced mental health difficulties or recovering from long covid through a project which will start this autumn.

Iris van Zon, 49, said: "The Cash for Charities money is more than we expected. We want to open up the opportunity to work on the farm to people whose lives have gone downhill after covid."

Father-of-two Matthew Smith, founder of North Walsham Play charity which fundraises for play equipment in the town, said he was immensely proud to have received £446.15 from Cash For Charities.

Volunteers from North Walsham Play charity in front of what will be the new Trackside Park skatepark in North Walsham. - Credit: Matthew Smith

He said the money made a "massive difference" to the town's £200,000 skatepark fund and helped complete the fundraising.

What North Walsham's new Trackside Park skatepark will look like. - Credit: Matthew Smith

The Trackside Park facility will hopefully open around Christmas and the Cash For Charities money will pay for concrete seats within the skatepark.

Charity donations

Below is a list of what charities in Norfolk, Waveney and parts of Suffolk which will receive money dependent on how many tokens were collected for each cause.

Reporter Sophie Wyllie holding a Cash For Charities campaign coupon. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich - £0.58p

Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk) - £6.49

Motor Neurone Disease Association (King's Lynn Group) - £7.88

Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich - £8.35

Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families - £9.04

East of England Apples & Orchards Project - £9.97

Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust - £10.43

The ACE Project - £11.24

Woodlands Pre-School - £12.05

The Museum of the Broads - £14.49

Home-Start Norfolk - £15.18

Thetford & District Dementia Support Group - £16.81

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre - £16.92

The Friends of Kelling Hospital - £19.36

MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew - £20.52

The Hamlet Charity - £21.10

Seckford Foundation, Suffolk - £21.44

St Martins - £21.56

PFC Cedarwood - £21.68

FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft- £23.99

Cash For Charities logo. - Credit: Archant

Dereham Men's Shed - £26.54

469 Lowestoft Air Cadets - £26.78

St John Ambulance - £27.82

Caister Youth and Community Centre - £29.67

1st Wymondham Scout Group - £29.91

Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich - £31.18

Inspire Suffolk - £32.11

Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton - £34.08

All Saints' Church, Threxton - £37.67

Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper - £38.71

West Norwich Lions - £41.38

Pakefield Singers - £42.31

Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund - £43.47

Harleston and District Young Farmers - £47.41

River Waveney Trust, Harleston - £48.22

Little Snoring Playgroup - £48.68

N&N Hospitals Charity - £48.80

Norfolk Community Law Service - £49.84

Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk - £51.81

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group - £57.96

SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire - £59.46

Nelson's Journey - £60.39

St.John Ambulance - £61.43

1st Attleborough St Mary's Scout Group - £62.24

Southwold Sailors Reading Room - £64.91

Narborough and Narford Community Centre - £65.03

Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd - £67.11

The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel - £69.66

1st Mattishall Scout Group - £72.10

Keeping Abreast, Norwich - £72.21

Third Thorpe Rainbows - £73.95

Get Me Out The Four Walls - £74.07

Norfolk SEN Network - £74.18

Selig Suffolk Trust - £76.85

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club - £79.05

1st Snettisham Scout Group - £80.21

Silver Road Community Centre - £82.53

Norfolk Family Carers - £83.23

Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay - £84.27

Great Yarmouth Gateway Club - £86.93

Home-Start Suffolk - £87.05

Runhall Recreation Ground - £87.86

Oasis English Language School, Norwich - £92.38

Company of Four, Norwich - £94.70

Dereham Cancer Care - £94.93

Lowestoft Museum - £95.51

St Mary's Church , Tittleshall - £96.44

Aylsham Older People's Association - £98.76

Ditchingham Men's Shed - £99.45

Edith Cavell Day Centre - £100.38

RSPCA East Norfolk - £102.35

1st Caister Scout Group - £103.16

Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association - £105.48

Guide Dogs For The Blind – King’s Lynn Branch - £112.09

Dereham Theatre Company - £112.32

Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group - £113.83

YMCA Norfolk - £114.87

City of Norwich Aviation Museum - £117.19

Beccles Men's Shed - £125.19

Big C - £125.77

Sing Your Heart Out - £127.04

The Clare School, Norwich - £127.16

William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham - £128.55

Ingham Village Hall - £136.54

Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account - £137.36

Friend in Deed - £159.38

Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association) - £161.93

First Dereham Scout Group - £163.09

SENsational Families - £168.30

Age UK Norfolk - £168.54

People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland - £170.74

Asperger East Anglia - £172.01

First Focus, Fakenham - £175.49

Bact Community Transport. Bungay - £185.92

1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group - £192.53

Surlingham Church & Poor Charity - £208.29

Warren Association Trust, Lowestoft - £252.81

Great Ryburgh Playing Field - £259.88

Rotary Club of Bungay - £272.51

How Hill Trust - £274.94

Priscilla Bacon Hospice - £277.96

Wymondham Dementia Support Group - £312.96

People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising - £347.16

Sprowston Parochial Church Council - £360.14

StarThrowers CIO, Wymondham - £430.73

North Walsham Play - £446.15

Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks - £459.82

Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association) - £488.34

Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham - £504.22

Norfolk Federation of WIs - £565.54

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service - £578.40

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices - £632.30

East Anglian Air Ambulance - £1,106.96







