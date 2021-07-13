Your chance to support worthy causes with Cash for Charities coupons

Video

If you have been collecting tokens from our Cash for Charities campaign, then it is time to send them to your favourite charity to help them earn a slice of our £20,000 jackpot.

All charities will need to submit their token totals by Sunday, July 18, so make sure to get your tokens to your chosen charity before then.

If you are unsure of who to send your tokens to, below is a list of all participating charities in Norfolk who would be happy to accept them.

Please contact the charities below directly to find out where you can post/deliver your tokens to, alternatively contact us on charities@archant.co.uk and we will do our best to advise.

1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group

1st Caister Scout Group

1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group

1st Mattishall Scout Group

1st Snettisham Scout Group

1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group

1st Wymondham Scout Group

2nd Wells Brownies

469 Lowestoft Air Cadets

Age UK Norfolk

All Saints' Church, Threxton

Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft

Asperger East Anglia

Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton

Aylsham Older People's Association

Bact Community Transport. Bungay

Beccles Men's Shed

Beccles Lido Limited

Big C

Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea

Cancer Community Chest, Norwich

Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families

Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk

Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford

City of Norwich Aviation Museum

City WI Norwich

Dereham Cancer Care

Dereham Men's Shed

Dereham Theatre Company

Ditchingham Men's Shed

DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston

East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham

Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston

FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft

First Dereham Scout Group

First Focus, Fakenham

Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich

Friend in Deed, Cawston

Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks

Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich

Great Ryburgh Playing Field

Great Yarmouth Gateway Club

Guide Dogs For The Blind - King's Lynn branch

Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall

Harleston and District Young Farmers

Headway Norfolk and Waveney

Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)

Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club

Home-Start Norfolk

How Hill Trust

Ingham Village Hall

Keeping Abreast, Norwich

Little Snoring Playgroup

Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham

Lowestoft Museum

Love Ipswich

MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew

Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group

N&N Hospitals Charity

Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)

Narborough and Narford Community Centre

Nelson's Journey

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)

Norfolk Citizens Advice

Norfolk Community Law Service

Norfolk Family Carers

Norfolk Federation of WIs

Norfolk SEN Network

Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association

North Lynn Methodist Church

North Walsham Play

North Wootton Village Hall

Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group

Norwich Foodbank

Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account

Norwich Samaritans

Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre

Pakefield Singers

People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising

People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland

Priscilla Bacon Hospice

River Waveney Trust, Harleston

Rotary Club of Bungay

Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund

RSPCA East Norfolk

Runhall Recreation Ground

Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston

SENsational Families, Lyng

Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich

Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk

Southwold Sailors Reading Room

Sprowston Parochial Church Council

St Martins, Norwich

St Mary's Church, Tittleshall

St. John Ambulance

Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham

Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich

Surlingham Church & Poor Charity

Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust

Swan Youth Project, Downham Market

The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel

The BUILD Charity, Norwich

The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich

The Clare School, Norwich

The Friends of Kelling Hospital

The Hamlet Charity, Norwich

The Museum of the Broads, Stalham

The Pastures

Thetford & District Dementia Support Group

Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew

Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay

Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles

West Norwich Lions

Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd

William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham

Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper

Wymondham Dementia Support Group

YMCA Norfolk

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support so many charities after a difficult year. Make sure to keep an eye out for when we announce who our big winners are."

If you are a charity, make sure to get your final numbers from anyone collecting on your behalf and then email charities@archant.co.uk before 5pm on July 18 with the total amount of tokens you have collected.

This paper will be in contact after this date to verify your tokens.