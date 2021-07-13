Video
Your chance to support worthy causes with Cash for Charities coupons
- Credit: Danielle Booden
If you have been collecting tokens from our Cash for Charities campaign, then it is time to send them to your favourite charity to help them earn a slice of our £20,000 jackpot.
All charities will need to submit their token totals by Sunday, July 18, so make sure to get your tokens to your chosen charity before then.
If you are unsure of who to send your tokens to, below is a list of all participating charities in Norfolk who would be happy to accept them.
Please contact the charities below directly to find out where you can post/deliver your tokens to, alternatively contact us on charities@archant.co.uk and we will do our best to advise.
1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Caister Scout Group
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
- 3 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 4 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
- 5 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
- 6 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 7 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
- 8 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
- 9 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
- 10 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group
1st Mattishall Scout Group
1st Snettisham Scout Group
1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
1st Wymondham Scout Group
2nd Wells Brownies
469 Lowestoft Air Cadets
Age UK Norfolk
All Saints' Church, Threxton
Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft
Asperger East Anglia
Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton
Aylsham Older People's Association
Bact Community Transport. Bungay
Beccles Men's Shed
Beccles Lido Limited
Big C
Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea
Cancer Community Chest, Norwich
Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families
Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk
Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford
City of Norwich Aviation Museum
City WI Norwich
Dereham Cancer Care
Dereham Men's Shed
Dereham Theatre Company
Ditchingham Men's Shed
DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston
East Anglian Air Ambulance
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham
Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston
FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft
First Dereham Scout Group
First Focus, Fakenham
Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich
Friend in Deed, Cawston
Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks
Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich
Great Ryburgh Playing Field
Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
Guide Dogs For The Blind - King's Lynn branch
Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
Harleston and District Young Farmers
Headway Norfolk and Waveney
Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss
Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
Home-Start Norfolk
How Hill Trust
Ingham Village Hall
Keeping Abreast, Norwich
Little Snoring Playgroup
Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham
Lowestoft Museum
Love Ipswich
MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew
Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group
N&N Hospitals Charity
Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)
Narborough and Narford Community Centre
Nelson's Journey
Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)
Norfolk Citizens Advice
Norfolk Community Law Service
Norfolk Family Carers
Norfolk Federation of WIs
Norfolk SEN Network
Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
North Lynn Methodist Church
North Walsham Play
North Wootton Village Hall
Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group
Norwich Foodbank
Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
Norwich Samaritans
Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Pakefield Singers
People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising
People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland
Priscilla Bacon Hospice
River Waveney Trust, Harleston
Rotary Club of Bungay
Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
RSPCA East Norfolk
Runhall Recreation Ground
Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston
SENsational Families, Lyng
Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich
Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Sprowston Parochial Church Council
St Martins, Norwich
St Mary's Church, Tittleshall
St. John Ambulance
Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham
Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich
Surlingham Church & Poor Charity
Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
Swan Youth Project, Downham Market
The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
The BUILD Charity, Norwich
The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich
The Clare School, Norwich
The Friends of Kelling Hospital
The Hamlet Charity, Norwich
The Museum of the Broads, Stalham
The Pastures
Thetford & District Dementia Support Group
Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew
Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay
Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles
West Norwich Lions
Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd
William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
Wymondham Dementia Support Group
YMCA Norfolk
David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support so many charities after a difficult year. Make sure to keep an eye out for when we announce who our big winners are."
If you are a charity, make sure to get your final numbers from anyone collecting on your behalf and then email charities@archant.co.uk before 5pm on July 18 with the total amount of tokens you have collected.
This paper will be in contact after this date to verify your tokens.