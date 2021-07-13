News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Your chance to support worthy causes with Cash for Charities coupons

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:02 PM July 13, 2021   
Reporter Sophie Wyllie holding a Cash For Charities campaign coupon

Reporter Sophie Wyllie holding a Cash For Charities campaign coupon. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you have been collecting tokens from our Cash for Charities campaign, then it is time to send them to your favourite charity to help them earn a slice of our £20,000 jackpot.

All charities will need to submit their token totals by Sunday, July 18, so make sure to get your tokens to your chosen charity before then.

If you are unsure of who to send your tokens to, below is a list of all participating charities in Norfolk who would be happy to accept them.

Cash for Charities logo written in orange and green with a white background

The new campaign Cash for Charities logo - have you registered your charity yet? - Credit: Archant

Please contact the charities below directly to find out where you can post/deliver your tokens to, alternatively contact us on charities@archant.co.uk and we will do our best to advise.

1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group

1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group

1st Caister Scout Group

Most Read

  1. 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 2 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
  3. 3 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  1. 4 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
  2. 5 International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town
  3. 6 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  4. 7 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
  5. 8 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  6. 9 19-year-old left with heart condition and trauma after horror pregnancy
  7. 10 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant

1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group

1st Mattishall Scout Group

1st Snettisham Scout Group

1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group

1st Wymondham Scout Group

2nd Wells Brownies

469 Lowestoft Air Cadets

Age UK Norfolk

All Saints' Church, Threxton

Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft

Asperger East Anglia

Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton

Aylsham Older People's Association

Bact Community Transport. Bungay

Beccles Men's Shed

Beccles Lido Limited

Big C

Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea

Cancer Community Chest, Norwich

Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families

Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk

Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford

City of Norwich Aviation Museum

City WI Norwich

Dereham Cancer Care

Dereham Men's Shed

Dereham Theatre Company

Ditchingham Men's Shed

DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston

East Anglian Air Ambulance

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham

Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston

FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft

First Dereham Scout Group

First Focus, Fakenham

Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich

Friend in Deed, Cawston

Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks

Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich

Great Ryburgh Playing Field

Great Yarmouth Gateway Club

Guide Dogs For The Blind - King's Lynn branch

Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall

Harleston and District Young Farmers

Headway Norfolk and Waveney

Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)

Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club

Home-Start Norfolk

How Hill Trust

Ingham Village Hall

Keeping Abreast, Norwich

Little Snoring Playgroup

Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham

Lowestoft Museum

Love Ipswich

MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew

Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group

N&N Hospitals Charity

Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)

Narborough and Narford Community Centre

Nelson's Journey

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)

Norfolk Citizens Advice

Norfolk Community Law Service

Norfolk Family Carers

Norfolk Federation of WIs

Norfolk SEN Network

Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association

North Lynn Methodist Church

North Walsham Play

North Wootton Village Hall

Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group

Norwich Foodbank

Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account

Norwich Samaritans

Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich

Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre

Pakefield Singers

People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising

People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland

Priscilla Bacon Hospice

River Waveney Trust, Harleston

Rotary Club of Bungay

Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund

RSPCA East Norfolk

Runhall Recreation Ground

Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston

SENsational Families, Lyng

Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich

Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk

Southwold Sailors Reading Room

Sprowston Parochial Church Council

St Martins, Norwich

St Mary's Church, Tittleshall

St. John Ambulance

Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham

Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich

Surlingham Church & Poor Charity

Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust

Swan Youth Project, Downham Market

The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel

The BUILD Charity, Norwich

The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich

The Clare School, Norwich

The Friends of Kelling Hospital

The Hamlet Charity, Norwich

The Museum of the Broads, Stalham

The Pastures

Thetford & District Dementia Support Group

Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew

Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay

Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles

West Norwich Lions

Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd

William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham

Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper

Wymondham Dementia Support Group

YMCA Norfolk

David Powles. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

David Powles, Eastern Daily Press editor. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support so many charities after a difficult year. Make sure to keep an eye out for when we announce who our big winners are."

If you are a charity, make sure to get your final numbers from anyone collecting on your behalf and then email charities@archant.co.uk before 5pm on July 18 with the total amount of tokens you have collected.

This paper will be in contact after this date to verify your tokens.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police and Forensic Services officers at the scene of the house blaze on Saturday.

Updated

Shock as man dies after house fire

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Sanders owns Runwood Homes

Investigations | Exclusive

Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash

Joel Adams

person
A funeral

Safety warning after items left in coffins at crematorium

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus