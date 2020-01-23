Two cars and lorry crash on A140

A busy Norfolk road was temporarily shut after two cars and a lorry crashed.

Police were called to the incident on the A140 Ipswich Road at 8.34am on Thursday, January 23.

An ambulance crew also attended the scene close to the Foundry Plant Centre, near Tasburgh.

People in the vehicles suffered minor injuries, and the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that no-one was in need of hospital treatment.

The road was temporarily closed, though this was soon lifted.

However, road users were advised to expect continued disruption and delays when travelling through the area.

