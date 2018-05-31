Cars in crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 08:42 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 27 November 2019
A crash has blocked the A47 on the edge of Norwich.
Norfolk police said two vehicles had been involved in the crash, on the westbound carriageway of the southern bypass, between Trowse and Harford Bridge.
It happened at just after 8am today (Wednesday, November 27).
Initial reports were that one of the vehicles involved was a Peugeot, which had crashed into the central reservation.
Emergency services have gone to the scene.
