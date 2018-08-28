Cars damaged in New Year’s Day attack in Beccles

According to one witness, one of the group began to damage the cars by kicking and breaking wing mirrrors. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A vehicle has been reported as damaged on New Year’s Day.

At around 5am to 6am on Tuesday, cars parked on Queen Elizabeth Drive, in Beccles, were attacked.

According to one witness, one member of a group walking along the street began to damage the cars by kicking and breaking wing mirrrors.

CCTV footage of the New Years Day incident has since been handed over to police.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.