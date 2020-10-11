Relief for Norwich city centre drivers as £20,000 bridge works completed

Repairs to a Norwich bridge costing £20,000 have been completed.

On Saturday, overnight works on Carrow Bridge ran into the daytime keeping the bridge closed throughout the day.

The closure caused a long backlog of cars along Rouen Road as traffic built up around the city.

Urgent repairs on the bridge began on Friday night after being reschuled from the end of September due to the weather.

Routine inspection found a number of defects in the timber decking road surface.

On Saturday, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said “Work to resurface Carrow Bridge is still ongoing and will continue for another night until 7am on Sunday 11th October. We apologise for the inconvenience that this will cause.”

The final part of the works took place between 7pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday, with the bridge reopened to allow traffic to move through the city as normal.

