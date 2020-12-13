Families enjoy festive cheer at fundraising carol concert

Published: 8:36 AM December 13, 2020 Updated: 12:42 PM December 13, 2020

People enjoying the Carols in the Cloisters concert at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Children and adults got into the Christmas spirit thanks to the power of song at a fundraising outdoor carol concert.

The first two sold-out Carols in the Cloister events at Norwich Cathedral, sponsored by the EDP, took place on Saturday, December 12.

It is raising money for Christian Aid, Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks.

Despite being a smaller socially-distant crowd, compared with the previous fundraising concerts, visitors soaked up the festive atmosphere.

The 30-minute concerts were led by Master of Music Ashley Grote who directed the Cathedral’s choristers and members of the chamber choir, all of whom were wearing Father Christmas hats.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “It was such a joy to be joined by people of all ages and to sing together for the first time in nine months.

"Singing carols is always special but this year the experience will be one we will not forget and I’m sure I’m not the only person present who found themselves close to tears as we began the first carol.”

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "It is a perfect way to get families to think about the true meaning of Christmas."

The remaining two sold-out concerts take place on December 19.

