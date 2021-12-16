Youngsters bring festive cheer to care scheme with Christmas carols

Gallery

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Schoolchildren brought festive cheer to people in Aylsham as they sung Christmas carols including Silent Night, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The 12 Days of Christmas.

Residents from Green Lane View in Aylsham enjoying some carol singing by Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Residents from Green Lane View in Aylsham enjoying some carol singing by Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A group of around 40 Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michaels C of E VA Primary and Nursery School visited Green Lane View housing with care in St Michaels Avenue to spread Christmas cheer, in a project organised by Epic Norfolk.

The oldest resident at Green Lane View in Aylsham handing a Christmas card to the Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School, who sang carols at Green Lane View in Aylsham, pictured with some of the staff and residents. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Steven Hitcham, Epic's director, said: "It went really well, the singing put a smile on the tenants' faces and some of them had a tambourine so they could play along. They really appreciated the time the children took out of their day to be there."

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School who sang carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Liam Sanderson and Paetyn Finnie with the Christmas given to the Year 5 and 6 pupils of St Michael's C of E Primary and Nursery School by the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. P - Credit: Danielle Booden

Liam Sanderson and Paetyn Finnie with the Christmas given to the Year 5 and 6 pupils of St Michael's C of E Primary and Nursery School by the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Hitcham said the children also made Christmas cards, along with students from Aylsham High School.

He said the caroling was part of a programme of intergenerational activities funded by Clarion Futures - part of the care scheme landlord, Clarion Housing - which was set to continue next year.



