Youngsters bring festive cheer to care scheme with Christmas carols

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:53 AM December 16, 2021
Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the re

Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michael's C of E VA Primary and Nursery School singing carols for the residents at Green Lane View in Aylsham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Schoolchildren brought festive cheer to people in Aylsham as they sung Christmas carols including Silent Night, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The 12 Days of Christmas.

A group of around 40 Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Michaels C of E VA Primary and Nursery School visited Green Lane View housing with care in St Michaels Avenue to spread Christmas cheer, in a project organised by Epic Norfolk.

Steven Hitcham, Epic's director, said: "It went really well, the singing put a smile on the tenants' faces and some of them had a tambourine so they could play along. They really appreciated the time the children took out of their day to be there."

Mr Hitcham said the children also made Christmas cards, along with students from Aylsham High School. 

He said the caroling was part of a programme of intergenerational activities funded by Clarion Futures - part of the care scheme landlord, Clarion Housing - which was set to continue next year. 


Aylsham News

