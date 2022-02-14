Caroline Flack's mum says police treatment led to daughter's death

The mother of TV star Caroline Flack has criticised police for the treatment of her daughter in the run up to her death. - Credit: PA

The mother of TV star Caroline Flack has described her sadness and anger at the police treatment of her daughter before her death.

Christine Flack, who lives in Norfolk, says she no longer trusts the Metropolitan Police due to her belief Caroline received harsher treatment because of her fame.

And today the Met Police confirmed it was to re-examine one element of its officer's handling of the case to see if any errors occurred.

The Love Island presenter took her life in February 2020, after it was decided the 40-year-old was to face a charge over an incident involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

But speaking to the BBC, Mrs Flack said she wanted to know why Caroline was charged with the assault - despite prosecutors initially saying she should be given just a caution.

“I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline,” she said.

“It leaves us really sad and really angry because we want to know why they charged her. I just want the truth out there. I know it won’t bring her back but I’ve got to do it for her.”

Christine and Caroline Flack. - Credit: Chris Flack

Caroline, who grew up in Thetford and went to school in Watton, found out the day before her death that she would be prosecuted for hitting Mr Burton with her phone while he slept, over concerns he had been cheating on her.

When asked if Mrs Flack felt this contributed to her daughter’s death, she said: "Oh, totally. Totally. She couldn't see a way out."

She also added that she had lost trust in the force: "There's no trust at all. No trust at all.

"I just want the truth out there," she said. "I know it won't bring it back. But I've got to do it for her."

Mrs Flack first complained to the Met one month after Caroline's death.

But last March, the force said it was "satisfied" the service provided by the officer who made the decision was "acceptable".

Following this, Mrs Flack asked the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to review the case.

The IOPC has since directed the force to reinvestigate whether Caroline would have been treated differently had she not been famous.

A spokesperson for the Met Police (MPS) said: "Following a review, the IOPC agreed with the MPS that service was acceptable in relation to seven areas of the complaints relating to the response and handling of the incident by the MPS.

"The IOPC has directed the MPS to reinvestigate one element of the complaints. This relates to the process involved in appealing the CPS decision to caution Ms Flack.

"We will re-examine this element of the investigative process. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Caroline's family."